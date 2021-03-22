Monday, 22 March 2021

7.57 am

Three hurt as fire destroys Wanaka home

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Three people have moderate injuries after a fire destroyed a house in Wanaka overnight.

    Emergency services were alerted to the blaze after multiple calls to the fire in Totara Terrace, the first being at 3.54am.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Riwai Grace said crews from Wanaka, Lake Hawea, Alexandra and Luggate attended, the first arriving at 4.03am.

    However, the house was destroyed, he said.

    A spokesman for St John ambulance, Gerard Campbell, said three people with moderate injuries were treated at the scene.

    Mr Grace said one fire crew remains at the scene this morning. A fire investigator was expected at the site.

    Police also attended the blaze,

     

     

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter