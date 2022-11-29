Thrill-seeker throws it sideways on dirt and snow

Cooper Arkell stands beside his 1200cc-engined Toyota mini stockcar that he races fortnightly. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

Albert Town teen Cooper Arkell is never happier than when he is tearing up the Cromwell Speedway every fortnight.

The 14-year-old first squeezed behind the wheel of a mini stockcar last year.

"We got into it because a friend of ours is involved in it, and they have a club car you can rent for $100, so we rented the club car," his mother Claire Arkell said.

Cooper’s interest to get behind the wheel was initially sparked by growing up watching his father.

"He’s always raced cars, and I wanted to get into racing cars and that’s the nearest place to race," he said.

Before he achieved his full speedway licence, Cooper needed to compete in six events.

"Until you get your full speedway licence, you have to start off behind everyone else with a flag. The flag is on the back so people know you’re a beginner and they don’t push too hard," Cooper said.

He had completed his eighth event this month.

It was during his very first race Ms Arkell — an avid motorsports fan as well — saw her son’s natural talent surface.

"They said don’t be scared if you get lapped three times, that’s normal and you’ve just got to get used to it. Anyway he went out and started passing cars, and everyone was like ‘what!’ because he had never even driven a car before, let alone a manual," she said.

After that we went and bought a car and, during an Easter race, he was placed 22nd on the starting grid but worked his way up to ninth, Ms Arkell said.

With just one year since first getting behind the wheel Cooper has been lapping up the opportunity and his natural talent is being reflected by his recent results.

"A couple of weeks ago he led most of the race but made two small mistakes and two guys passed him so he ended up third in the final two laps," Ms Arkell said.

Cooper said he could reach speeds of up to 90kmh and could drift at 80kmh around the corners.

He is the only Upper Clutha-based mini stock driver.

Competitors aged between 12 and 17 years travel from Cromwell, Gore, Queenstown and Invercargill to take part in the speedway event every fortnight.

This season got off to a roaring start in September and the finishing line will be crossed in April 2023.

Beyond the track, Cooper enjoys other thrill-inducing sports such as BMX, mountain biking and freeride skiing.

"He’s an adrenaline junkie this one," Ms Arkell said.

He is due to travel to Canada shortly for freeride training for a few months, before returning to finish off the mini stock season.

With his sights set on the future, Cooper has aspirations to follow in the tracks of New Zealand motorsport racing driver Michael Pickens.

"I’d like to go to America and race in speedway [there] or go into track cars, so racing like Formula Ford, GTA60s, Toyota series and TCR cars," Cooper said.

Until then, he has his eye on a four-wheel-drive Subaru WRX for his first car, in two years’ time.

