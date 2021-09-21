Tuesday, 21 September 2021

5.34 pm

Tiny homes extensively damaged in act of vandalism

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka
    Two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town. Photo: Supplied
    Two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town. Photo: Supplied
    Two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town. Photo: Supplied
    Two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town. Photo: Supplied
    Two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town. Photo: Supplied
    Two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town. Photo: Supplied

    Wanaka police are appealing for information after two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town.

    A police spokesperson said the two houses on Joe Brown Drive were vandalised with black, green and pink spray paint, and the interior damaged extensively.

    It was believed the damage occurred between noon on Friday and noon on Saturday.

    Police wanted to speak to anyone who had seen any suspicious behaviour in that period.

    Forensic investigations were underway to identify the culprits and hopefully gain reparation to the owners for the damage.

    Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 105 and quote the file number 210919/9042.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter