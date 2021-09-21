Tiny homes extensively damaged in act of vandalism

Wanaka police are appealing for information after two tiny houses were extensively damaged by vandals in Albert Town.

A police spokesperson said the two houses on Joe Brown Drive were vandalised with black, green and pink spray paint, and the interior damaged extensively.

It was believed the damage occurred between noon on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Police wanted to speak to anyone who had seen any suspicious behaviour in that period.

Forensic investigations were underway to identify the culprits and hopefully gain reparation to the owners for the damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 105 and quote the file number 210919/9042.