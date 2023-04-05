Tough build finished

Aspiring Hut, after its $1.3 million renovation. PHOTO: NEW ZEALAND ALPINE CLUB

The 32-bunk Aspiring Hut in the remote West Matukituki Valley, near Wānaka, has had a $1.3 million refurbishment and will open to the public as soon as its certificate of compliance has been signed off by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

The 94-year-old river-schist stone hut is owned by the New Zealand Alpine Club whose president Karen Leacock said this week it would remain locked until compliance paperwork was completed, which she hoped would be soon.

The build began last year and was "far from your ordinary project", with builders living on site and using a mess tent and sleeping in tiny bivvies, she said.

"The Starlink internet did provide some comfort, but the conditions varied between outstanding and completely miserable.

"When the roof came off the original hut and the builders were standing up the walls there was a particularly wet period.

"The river was in flood and access was cut off for a short period, meaning some of the panels were flown in under a helicopter.

"With only the shelter of the small warden’s quarters, the tiny bivvies and mess tent, that was a tough week for everyone on site. However, what has been achieved in such a tricky location is testament to their commitment and tenacity," Mrs Leacock said.

The club built the original hut in 1949 at the beginning of the route to Tititea Mt Aspiring.

The site is about 10km from Raspberry Flat car park and about 60km from Wānaka.

Bookings are managed by the Department of Conservation.

Supporters included Backcountry Trust, the Matukituki Trust, the Tūpiki Trust and many volunteers.

A large deck has been built on to the hut, there is a new environmentally friendly fireplace and state-of-the-art solar lighting.

Earthquake repairs worth $350,000 were included in the project.

