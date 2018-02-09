Tourist convicted over Wanaka fire drone

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Chilean tourist has been convicted for flying a drone over a fire while helicopter pilots worked to tackle the blaze.
Jorge Raquelme-Cruz, 33, was trying to take photos of a scrub fire at Wanaka on January 3 but his actions temporarily grounded seven helicopters flighting the flames.
He appeared in the Hamilton District Court today, having pleaded guilty to operating a drone in a manner that caused unnecessary danger to firefighting pilots.
He applied for a discharge without conviction, but Judge Kim Saunders says the incident was too serious and put the pilots at risk of a catastrophic collision.
The case has been adjourned until sentencing this afternoon.