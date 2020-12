PHOTO: MARK PRICE

Two trade vehicles were involved in a crash on the outskirts of Wanaka about 10.30am yesterday. The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter took one patient with moderate injuries to Dunedin Hospital, and St John took another patient with minor injuries to the Wanaka Health Centre.

One of the vehicles, a van, was extensively damaged. The crash ocurred at the western end of the bridge across the Cardrona River on SH6.

About 9am yesterday, one person suffered what were believed to be minor injuries after a car and a truck collided in the Kawarau Gorge, near the Roaring Meg power station.