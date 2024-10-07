Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
19
|
12
Sunday,
Sun,
20
October
Oct
2024
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Totara principal working ‘offsite’
The principal of Totara School is now working "offsite".
Enhancement projects receive funding
Enhancement projects receive funding
Six community enhancement projects have won funding from the Lower Waitaki South Coastal Canterbury Water Zone Committee.
Connections formed over 30 years ‘very special’
Connections formed over 30 years ‘very special’
Janine Presnall is celebrating her 30th year at Barnardos Early Learning Centre.
Station among locations for series
Station among locations for series
Back in California time.
Colony gets sustainable tourism award
Colony gets sustainable tourism award
A cornerstone of Waitaki’s identity, the Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony has been awarded gold for sustainable tourism.
Centenarian celebrates in style with music, dancing and a pony
Centenarian celebrates in style with music, dancing and a pony
Palmerston's "lover of music" Valerie Jenkins has celebrated her 100th birthday in festive style.
Smith & Smith premises to open after ‘streamlined build’
Smith & Smith premises to open after ‘streamlined build’
The new Thames St Smith & Smith building will open next week.
Bud complaint falls on deaf ears
Bud complaint falls on deaf ears
A Palmerston woman who bought cotton buds in Oamaru and subsequently had to get the tip of one professionally removed from her ear is "unhappy".
Boats netted to avoid ‘real mess’
Boats netted to avoid ‘real mess’
As seagull breeding season begins, so do white nets veiling boats in Oamaru Harbour.
Perfect spot found for mural
Perfect spot found for mural
Brimming with pride at the beginnings of a new community mural are (from left) North Otago Youth Centre manager Amanda Acheson, Caleb McCauley, 12, Lee Genet, 17, and Dunedin street artist Claire Rye.
Car rear-ends bus, driver apparently ‘distracted’
Car rear-ends bus, driver apparently ‘distracted’
A car rear-ended a bus in Thames St last Thursday, apparently after the driver was distracted.
Waitaki writer hunts the good life
Waitaki writer hunts the good life
Meet Punter the Hunter.
Transformer to help ‘future-proof’ network
Transformer to help ‘future-proof’ network
The toasters, heat pumps, EVs and spa pools of the Upper Clutha will soon have a more reliable source of electricity — well for 10 years at least.
Draft bylaw outlines changes to make bridge jumping safer
Draft bylaw outlines changes to make bridge jumping safer
The "rite of passage" that is jumping off the Albert Town bridge into the Clutha River looks likely to be enshrined in council legislation.
Arts events get $85K boost
Arts events get $85K boost
The Southern Lakes Festival Trust, which organises both the Wānaka Festival of Colour and the Aspiring Conversations Festival 2026, has received $85,000 in the September round of funding from the...
Full steam ahead for 100th birthday
Full steam ahead for 100th birthday
Many hours had been spent to give Oamaru’s steam locomotive B10 a special gleam ahead of its 100th birthday celebrations.
SUBSCRIBER
Changes likely for Cromwell rest-homes
SUBSCRIBER
Changes likely for Cromwell rest-homes
The owner of two retirement homes in Cromwell is looking to make changes, with jobs on the line, but says residents are at the centre of any decision.
Obituary: man of mana known for big heart
Obituary: man of mana known for big heart
Anyone who encountered Eric (Joe) Bernard Anderson instinctively knew they were in the presence of a man of significant mana.
SUBSCRIBER
‘Magnificent Expedition Race’ to fill void
SUBSCRIBER
‘Magnificent Expedition Race’ to fill void
A new expedition race starting in Lumsden is set to fill the void of adventure races in New Zealand next year.
SUBSCRIBER
Man who stabbed teenager to death paroled
SUBSCRIBER
Man who stabbed teenager to death paroled
A South Otago man who stabbed a teenager to death has been paroled - despite maintaining his irrational explanation for the murder.
Read more