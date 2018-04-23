Two injured in crash near Puzzling World

Two people were injured in a crash between a car and a truck outside Wanaka's Puzzling World today.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 12.20pm to the crash on State Highway 84.

She said it was believed the car had pulled out in front of the truck.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person sustained moderate injuries in the crash while the other had minor injuries.

Both had been taken to the Wanaka Medical Centre, he said.

The road had been cleared by 12.55pm.