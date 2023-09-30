Two town businesses finalists in awards

Two Wānaka businesses have been named finalists in Te Kupeka Umaka Māori ki Āraiteuru Māori Business Awards.

The awards celebrate business excellence throughout Otago and Southland. A record number of Māori business representing a range of industries and from throughout the southern region have been acknowledged as finalists.

Māori culture and wine tour business WanaHaka Tours is a finalist in the He Tohu Manaakitanga Customer Excellence Award, while Enterprise & Staffing Innovations NZ is a finalist in the He Tohu Whakawhanaungatanga Collaboration Award.

The finalists were selected by an independent judging panel of Māori business and enterprise representatives.

Judging convener Jeff Broughton said judges were impressed with the high calibre and number of quality candidates.

‘‘The applications came from a diverse range of industries, and it is clear that Māori business is continuing to expand across Otago and Southland.

‘‘It was an honour and a privilege to be part of the judging process and we congratulate all those that gave us an insight into the amazing mahi that is undertaken by pakihi Māori [Māori enterprise].

‘‘We have seen the scope of what pakihi Māori are achieving in our takiwā and couldn’t be more proud of and excited by their achievements. Now it’s time to celebrate their successes.’’

The winners will be announced at an awards gala dinner in Tāhuna Queenstown tomorrow.