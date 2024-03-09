Unwavering dedication to pest control

Scott Bewley reckons he has the best drive to work in the world, and few would probably disagree with him.

Each week, Mr Bewley heads into the Matukituki Valley with a small group of volunteers to clear the area’s many traplines in the interests of controlling the local predator populations and supporting the area’s varied birdlife.

As the Matukituki hub co-ordinator for conservation consortium Southern Lakes Sanctuary (SLS), his role involves working with the Matukituki Charitable Trust and the Otago Kiwi Recovery Trust, which have trapping programmes in the West and East Matukituki Valleys.

Mr Bewley said that while the trusts worked in partnership with the Department of Conservation (Doc), the demands of maintaining such extensive traplines meant the day-to-day upkeep rested on the trusts and their small armies of volunteers.

In the West Matukituki Valley alone, there are 850 traps spread across 16,000ha of wilderness, most of which need to be cleared monthly.

"Doc doesn’t have the resources or the ability to have a wide-ranging system like that," he said.

Mr Bewley said he "couldn’t put a price" on the importance of the volunteers he worked with in clearing the traplines.

"Without their dedication and passion, it would be hard to do what we do on the scale that we do it.

"They’re the heroes of these programmes."

Last week, Mr Bewley was joined by Wānaka volunteers Jane James and Peter Thomson on an excursion to clear 170 of the traps in the West Matukituki Valley.

Ms James, who had experience working on traplines in the North Island’s Hunua Ranges, said she had been drawn to the work out of a love of the outdoors and a desire to help the local bird populations in the Valley.

"It’s nice to feel you’re actually contributing towards something but you’re actually enjoying yourself at the same time.

"I’ve had a couple of injuries so I can’t get in the rough stuff but I still get out and about, help keep the predator numbers down."

A former manager of 25 years at Treble Cone skifield, Mr Thomson said he had started to miss working in the hills after he retired, and relished the opportunity to get back out there.

Their efforts uncovered 28 pest species caught in the trapline, including 14 stoats, 6 rats, 2 hedgehogs and even a feral cat.

Mr Bewley said a significant beech mast last year had led to a spike in rat and stoat populations in the Valley, an experience shared by other conservation groups working in Makarora.

He said their work primarily focused on stoats, as they posed the greatest threat to the birdlife.

"Because they’re the nasty little guys. They’ll prey on your large birds, so your keas, your kaka."

Seventy seven stoats were caught in January’s clearance of the West Matukituki Valley trapline, the highest number since the trust began the network more than a decade ago.

Mr Bewley said that while the numbers were concerning, every predator removed from the ecosystem gave native bird species a chance to thrive.

This included the South Island Robin, which was reintroduced to the Valley more than a decade ago after a 30-year absence.

"The work that has been done and we are continuing to do just gives species like the South Island Robin an opportunity just to keep flourishing."

