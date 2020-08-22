Views sought on sport master plan, strategy

Thunes Cloete. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has announced it is about to "kick off" the final round of community engagement on a master plan and strategy that will frame the long-term development of sport and recreation across the district.

Council general manager community services Thunes Cloete encouraged people to provide feedback.

The joint master plan covered the proposed expansion of both Queenstown Events Centre and Wanaka Recreation Centre.

The Queenstown Lakes-Central Otago sub-regional sport and recreation facility strategy outlined the vision for the next 10 to 20 years.

"As well as a significant building programme, we’ve proposed a balance between organised sports and more informal uses of the sites such as walking, running and biking trails and open spaces for activities like family picnics," Dr Cloete said.

Drop-in sessions with council staff to answer questions from the community would be held at the Lake Wanaka Centre on August 31 and the Queenstown Events Centre on September 1, he said.

Community engagement opens on Monday and would close on September 18 at 5pm.