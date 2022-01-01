Skip to main content
Arrest in Queenstown
A person was arrested in Queenstown last night following an alleged assault.
Wānaka sees 2022 in: 'fairly calm'
Wānaka sees 2022 in: 'fairly calm'
Young people gather near the waterfront in their thousands on New Year's Eve 2021.
New Year party starts in Queenstown, Wanaka
New Year party starts in Queenstown, Wanaka
The biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in the South look to be in Queenstown and Wanaka, where plenty of people are up for the party this evening.
Group on hand to help young ones partying
Group on hand to help young ones partying
About 40 Red Frog volunteers will help provide safe zones, peer support and emergency connection services in Wanaka and Queenstown.
Pandemic takes back seat for health workers
Pandemic takes back seat for health workers
Forgetting Covid-19 was key to two Canadians basking in the Rhythm & Alps atmosphere in the festival’s tent city on day 2 of the festival yesterday.
Decline in road deaths and police set to ‘step our game up’
Decline in road deaths and police set to ‘step our game up’
The lowest number of Southern road fatalities in five years has come as welcome news to police.
Education ‘pathway to betterment’
Education ‘pathway to betterment’
Education is more than just a career for Phillip Ker — it is a pathway to making a difference.
Fleur forced to shut restaurant indefinitely
Fleur forced to shut restaurant indefinitely
Moeraki restaurant owner Fleur Sullivan has had to make the difficult decision to close her award-winning restaurant Fleur’s Place indefinitely, due to a lack of Covid vaccinated staff.
Southern recipients honoured - MNZM
Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
The ability to influence the hearts and minds of her students is what stands out to Prof Jacinta Ruru as her greatest achievement, instead of any of her lengthy list of professional and academic achievements.
Southern recipients of Queen's Service Medal
Southern recipients of Queen's Service Medal
A heart for others has been the driver behind more than 20 years of community work for Noeline Watson.
Working in nature exciting and a privilege
Working in nature exciting and a privilege
Nature has been at the heart of Lou Sanson’s life.
Bargain ahoy!
Bargain ahoy!
Jayakrishnan Puthiyakulathil stands beside a yacht for sale at Wastebusters Alexandra.
‘On call’ over holiday period
‘On call’ over holiday period
It will be "all hands on deck" if Covid-19 emerges in the Queenstown Lakes district over the New Year holiday period, the Southern DHB and WellSouth have promised.
‘We have a lot to celebrate’
‘We have a lot to celebrate’
Ten world championship medals, five Paralympics medals and now an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Wanaka police warn parents
Wanaka police warn parents
The hard word has gone on parents as Wanaka police grapple with an increase in alcohol-fuelled issues following an influx of young people into the holiday hotspot.
New Zealand acts drop everything for festival
New Zealand acts drop everything for festival
Fat Freddy’s Drop will headline the Rhythm & Alps music festival near Wanaka after it and a slew of other Kiwi acts were drafted in at the 11th hour to replace five Covid affected acts.
Belief oven caused devastating Queenstown blaze
Belief oven caused devastating Queenstown blaze
A young Filipino mother is in shock after a fire ripped through her family’s home in Queenstown, destroying all their belongings.
‘Really happy’ crowd at races
‘Really happy’ crowd at races
Organisers and participants alike enjoyed a festive atmosphere at yesterday’s Kurow Races.
No ODT paper tomorrow
No ODT paper tomorrow
The Otago Daily Times will not be published tomorrow, New Year’s Day.
Young mum remembered
Young mum remembered
Members of murder victim Azalia Wilson’s family gathered at the Eastern Cemetery in Invercargill yesterday to mark what would have been her 25th birthday.
Read more