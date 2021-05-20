Wanaka home destroyed by fire

A house gutted by fire in Wilkin Rd. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

The occupants of a suburban Wanaka house destroyed by fire overnight are back on the scene with a fire investigator this morning.

Up to five appliances from Luggate, Lake Hawea and Wanaka were believed to have attended the fire on Wilkin Rd just before 2.30am and found it well ablaze.

The occupants escaped unharmed but they are believed to have lost pets in the fire.

Wanaka volunteer fire fighters returned to the scene just before 7.30am to attend to a flare up.

Cromwell Fire Risk management Officer Marty Jillings arrived on the scene just before 9.30am.