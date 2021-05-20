Wanaka home destroyed by fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Up to five appliances from Luggate, Lake Hawea and Wanaka were believed to have attended the fire on Wilkin Rd just before 2.30am and found it well ablaze.
The occupants escaped unharmed but they are believed to have lost pets in the fire.
Wanaka volunteer fire fighters returned to the scene just before 7.30am to attend to a flare up.
Cromwell Fire Risk management Officer Marty Jillings arrived on the scene just before 9.30am.