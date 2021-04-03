Saturday, 3 April 2021

Wanaka Lotto player wins over $300k

    Three Lotto players will be having an extra special long weekend after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

    The winning tickets were sold at Wanaka New World in Wanaka and on MyLotto to players from Waikato and Whanganui.

    Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

    Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday.

