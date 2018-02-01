Wanaka prepares for worst

Following the dry spell Wanaka is now having to deal with flooding. Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

Wanaka's heatwave ended late yesterday when former tropical cyclone Fehi moved across the South island and rain has been pouring down ever since.

Queenstown Lakes District council have warned flooding has been reported on the Mt Aspiring Road between the Mt Roy track carpark and Ruby Island Road and teams are on their way to inspect it.

Mt Aspiring Road past the Treble Cone turn off was closed this morning due to surface flooding.

Otago Regional Council have maintained their warning to Wanaka residents in the Mt Roy area. ORC director of engineering, hazards and science Dr Gavin Palmer said

"While no mud flows appear to have happened yet, the warning to Wanaka residents in the Mt Roy area between Stoney Creek and Waterfall Creek remains current."

"As it may take a certain amount of rain to saturate the loose soil and generate run-off and muddy sediment flows, people are advised to remain vigilant and aware of potential flows for the duration of the rainfall," he said.

The heavy rain started overnight and has continued throughout the morning.

Today the normally packed lakefront is almost empty and traffic is having to contend with surface flooding on many roads.

The latest MetService forecast issued this morning said more significant heavy rain and strong winds were expected to hit the South Island.

A Severe Weather Warning for heavy rain in Otago remains in place from 10am Thursday through to midnight.

The rain is expected to ease around midnight tonight.