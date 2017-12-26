Wanaka showers send holidaymakers to shelters

Photo: Kerrie Waterworth

A group of northern hemisphere friends (from left) Brady Audin, of Belgium, Aurielien Demarque, of France, Leo Loba, of Switzerland, Estelle Dubrit, of Switzerland, Julie Tighilt and Romain Le Pennetier, both of France, celebrate Christmas Day cooking a "traditional Kiwi barbecue" under shelter near the western end of Roys Bay, Lake Wanaka, yesterday.

Christmas Day in Wanaka started warm, fine and overcast but light rain just before lunchtime emptied out the lakefront and prompted most holidaymakers to head for the shelters.