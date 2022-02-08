Water infrastructure upgrades get underway

A new water main pipe and pumping station in Wanaka will improve the capacity and resilience of the drinking water supply and infrastructure in the western area of the town.

Residents have been warned to expect some inconvenience while the pipeline is installed.

The new pipeline will run along Golf Course Rd, Ballantyne Rd and Macpherson St before crossing State Highway 84 and continuing a short distance up Anderson Rd.

The pumping station will be located in Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Rd, opposite Bills Way, and work on the pipeline will start today.

For five days from today, access to Golf Course Rd will be via Ballantyne Rd only with a diversion in place along McDougall and Brownston Sts.

Golf Course Rd will then be reduced to one lane of traffic. The southbound lane will remain open for resident and business access only.

The Cardrona Valley Rd/Golf Course Rd intersection will be closed for five days while pipe is laid across the berm and into the northbound lane of Golf Course Rd.

Work along Golf Course Rd is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Following that, work on the pipeline will continue along the remaining streets.

Queenstown Lakes District Council property and infrastructure general manager Pete Hansby acknowledged residents would experience some inconvenience with parking and/or access to their properties.

"We’ll make every effort to get the job done as quickly as possible, with minimal disruption.

"Individual access to properties will be maintained, as well as access for emergency vehicles and rubbish trucks."

Earthworks for the pumping station would start at the end of this month.

Both the pump station and pipeline were expected to be completed by the end of this year.

-- STAFF REPORTER