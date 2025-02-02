Water schemes under pressure

Photo: ODT files

The hot, dry weather has raised the spectre of water restrictions and Queenstown Lakes residents and visitors are being urged to conserve water.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) infrastructure operations manager Simon Mason announced the at-risk water schemes are at Luggate, Arthur’s Point, Wānaka, Hāwea, Lake Hayes and Arrowtown, where water has been used faster than it could be produced at peak periods.

"On average, we use an eye-watering 501 litres of water per person every single day. That’s more than double the estimated national average."

If the network continued to come under strain, temporary restrictions were likely for properties connected to the QLDC’s potable water supply, helping to safeguard water for emergencies, Mr Mason said.

Small steps to avoid restrictions included: not watering lawns or gardens, minimising the use of sprinklers, watering late at night to avoid the heat of day, and watering outside peak demand periods.

Other tips included cutting shower times and turning off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving. Fixing water leaks around the home and notifying the council of leaks on public land, could also help, he said.

More information at www.qldc.govt.nz/save-water.

— APL