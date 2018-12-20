Weather delays rescue

A guide who was injured on Mt Aspiring on Monday is hoped to be rescued today.

The male guide, who was believed to have suffered a lacerated and sprained leg on the mountain on Monday morning, has been waiting to be airlifted from Colin Todd Hut for the past three days.

Wanaka LandSAR chairman Bill Day said extraction had not been possible due to poor weather in the area but believed the weather would be good enough to fly in and rescue the man today.

Rescuers had been staying in touch with the guide by radio, and Mr Day said yesterday he was able to walk around the hut and had plenty of food and water.