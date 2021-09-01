Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
20
|
6
Friday,
Fri,
3
September
Sep
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Wanaka
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Ad features 9.5m-long ‘SubBoat’ on lake
It's not your normal chicken teriyaki Subway.
Photographer makes cover with Air NZ
Photographer makes cover with Air NZ
Will Nelson’s photography career is taking flight.
Support for family after house fire
Support for family after house fire
Central Otago residents have rallied in support of a family who lost everything in a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Average rates increase lower than planned
Average rates increase lower than planned
Higher-than-predicted growth in Queenstown Lakes property values means the average rates increase will be lower than expected.
Welcome to Wānaka: Macron addition official
Welcome to Wānaka: Macron addition official
2.40 pm
A macron has officially been added to the name of the Wānaka township.
What’s eating Nobby Clark?
What’s eating Nobby Clark?
2.20 pm
Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s deputy is vocal both at the council table and in the media. But he’s gone to ground amid an expensive email saga that’s costing Invercargill City Council thousands. Why has Nobby Clark gone quiet?
Name suppression for man accused of Oamaru stabbing
Name suppression for man accused of Oamaru stabbing
A man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing in Oamaru will remain behind bars for at least a couple of weeks.
'We stopped the Auckland rich-listers. Now we’ve got to take on an even richer person'
'We stopped the Auckland rich-listers. Now we’ve got to take on an even richer person'
A Wanaka environmental campaigner is gearing up to fight billionaire Peter Thiel's plan to build a luxury lodge on the shores of Lake Wanaka.
Care urged in bubbles as home injuries rise
Care urged in bubbles as home injuries rise
Home is where the ... pain is?
Family sided against sexual assault victim - eight years later she has justice
Family sided against sexual assault victim - eight years later she has justice
In 2013, a teenage girl told police her uncle had sexually abused her.
Attempted murder charge laid after stabbing
Attempted murder charge laid after stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing that left two people injured, one seriously, in Oamaru yesterday morning.
Resident’s creative efforts stack up well
Resident’s creative efforts stack up well
Queenstown resident Jeff Hylton is showing stacks of creativity.
ORC strife: minister to talk to chairman
ORC strife: minister to talk to chairman
The Minister for the Environment is seeking advice on what to do about the Otago Regional Council and intends to talk to the council’s chairman about it directly.
Level 3 trading rules bring customers to town in force
Level 3 trading rules bring customers to town in force
Queues of customers were forming outside Wanaka outdoor equipment shops, cafes, optometrists and pharmacies during the first day of Alert Level 3 restrictions on Wednesday.
Rare wading birds released into Mackenzie Basin
Rare wading birds released into Mackenzie Basin
Some 150 of the world’s rarest wading birds have been released into the Mackenzie Basin. It’s a significant boost for the kakī/black stilt, as the bird’s population once dropped as low as 23.
Multiple crews attend fire; house badly damaged as roof collapses
Multiple crews attend fire; house badly damaged as roof collapses
Fire crews from three areas attended a fire in Fruitlands-Roxburgh Rd near Shingle Creek yesterday afternoon.
Two hurt in Oamaru stabbing incident
Two hurt in Oamaru stabbing incident
A person is in custody after two people were injured, one seriously, in a stabbing incident in Oamaru early today.
Varied responses to call for own council
Varied responses to call for own council
A petition proposing a new and separate council for Wanaka has had a mixed response from the town’s politicians.
‘Unseasonable warmth’ likely for South in spring
‘Unseasonable warmth’ likely for South in spring
Spring seems set to be a zinger in Otago and Southland this year.
Tech billionaire's plan for a luxury lodge near Wanaka
Tech billionaire's plan for a luxury lodge near Wanaka
Billonaire tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel plans to build a luxury lodge overlooking Lake Wānaka.
Read more