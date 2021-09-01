Wanaka

    What’s eating Nobby Clark?

    Deputy Mayor of Invercargill Nobby Clark. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

    2.20 pm

    Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s deputy is vocal both at the council table and in the media. But he’s gone to ground amid an expensive email saga that’s costing Invercargill City Council thousands. Why has Nobby Clark gone quiet?
