Emergency services were called to Wanaka Basecamp this afternoon. Photo: Kerre Waterworth

A woman is being flown to Dunedin Hospital after a climbing accident in Wanaka.

Two ambulances and a volunteer Fire and Emergency NZ truck and crew initially attended the accident at Basecamp Wanaka in Cardrona Valley Road this afternoon.

The woman is believed to have fallen during a climb but her injuries were not yet known.

A rescue helicopter was sent from Dunedin to pick up the woman and transport her to hospital.