beau_child.jpg Beau Child. Photo: Supplied

Police and Search and Rescue have been alerted to an overdue walker on the Motatapu Track, the alpine walk which runs between Wanaka and Arrowtown.

Beau Child was due back yesterday and a police spokeswoman said emergency services were contacted about 7.40pm this evening.

She was thought to have set out on the walk on December 16 and hasn't been seen since.

According to the Department of Conservation the track is a three-to-four day tramp, and stretches 34km.

If you see or hear from Beau, please contact Wanaka police 03-443 7272