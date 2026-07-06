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Snow cuts power to hundreds
Snow damage has left hundreds without power in Central Otago.
Residents slam response as Oamaru inundated
Residents slam response as Oamaru inundated
The Waitaki district remained in a state of emergency overnight as questions continued over whether the council took too long to react to the impact of the storm.
Developer resigns amid ‘employment process’
Developer resigns amid ‘employment process’
Queenstown property tycoon and prominent political donor Chris Meehan has resigned as chief executive and chairman of Winton Land amid an employment process.
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Council to consider extra rates bill support
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Council to consider extra rates bill support
Waitaki ratepayers struggling to meet their rates bills after a likely 17% rates increase could soon have access to extra support, including third-party assistance and more payment options.
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Women’s back country series to launch
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Women’s back country series to launch
A Wānaka adventure guide company is encouraging women to reach new heights this winter through a series of courses, events and trips.
Check it out: robot pets to borrow
Check it out: robot pets to borrow
Robotic cats and dogs that respond to touch and sound and offer quiet companionship are among the items you can now borrow from libraries in Central Otago.
After the flood
After the flood
Heavy rain flooded parts of coastal Otago overnight on Sunday and yesterday.
Snow transforms hinterland
Snow transforms hinterland
As heavy rain flooded coastal Otago to begin the week, parts inland were transformed into spectacular snowy scenes.
Naseby a winter wonderland, highways reopen
Naseby a winter wonderland, highways reopen
Naseby is once again in a fairytale state after being blanketed in a thick layer of snow overnight.
Oamaru woman stuck in house due to flooding says warning came too late
Oamaru woman stuck in house due to flooding says warning came too late
An Oamaru woman is stuck inside her sister's house due to flooding as she tried to help evacuate her two nephews - one who is blind and the other in a wheelchair.
Bank to offer support to those hit by weather
Bank to offer support to those hit by weather
One bank has confirmed it is offering support for Otago residents who have been impacted financially by the severe weather sweeping the province.
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Sporting stalwart taken aback by award
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Sporting stalwart taken aback by award
A South Otago stalwart says his lifelong service to sports is fuelled by a love of people, combined with an enduring competitive spirit.
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Hoping to double number of units
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Hoping to double number of units
An Auckland-based property development firm plans to almost double the number of residential units first proposed on one of its Ladies Mile sites.
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Mahinerangi wind farm expansion gains approval
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Mahinerangi wind farm expansion gains approval
Construction may be under way by the end of the year for the second stage of the Mahinerangi wind farm.
Hundreds without power, caution urged on roads overnight
Hundreds without power, caution urged on roads overnight
Snow damage has left hundreds without power in Central Otago.
Southland town fundraising to keep local nurse
Southland town fundraising to keep local nurse
The small Southland town of Nightcaps is hoping to raise more than $15,000 to keep a nurse at the local medical centre.
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Jones takes aim at climate change ‘hysteria’
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Jones takes aim at climate change ‘hysteria’
Shane Jones was his usual boisterous and brash self during a wide-ranging speech in Oamaru yesterday.
Critical minerals projects to get $50m govt funding
Critical minerals projects to get $50m govt funding
Two critical minerals projects on the West Coast are getting up to $50 million from the Crown to co-fund the construction of processing facilities.
'It was f...ing terrifying': Angry residents slam flood response
'It was f...ing terrifying': Angry residents slam flood response
Waitaki residents are angry at the lack of communication from the council following significant flooding that struck the district overnight.
Waitaki state of emergency to remain overnight
Waitaki state of emergency to remain overnight
Waitaki will remain in a local state of emergency overnight and into tomorrow, after the district was hit by heavy rain overnight causing “severe” localised flooding, the mayor says.
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