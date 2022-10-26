Year-long programme to support seniors

More help is on the way to increase social connection and mental wellbeing support for senior residents in Upper Clutha.

The Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing group and the Champion for Older Persons group have joined forces on a 12-month programme which supports active ageing, social participation and healthy lifestyles, and encourages seniors to feel connected and involved in their local community.

The programme will be funded by Te Hau Toka and delivered by the Champions for Older Persons group. The collective includes Age Concern, Community Networks/LINK, St John, Aspiring Enliven, Wanaka Medical Centre, Alzheimer’s Society, Volunteering South, Queenstown Lakes District Council, Food for Love and older members of the community.

The funding will be used to support ongoing events like monthly lunches, independent living seminars, and the library’s digital drop-in sessions as well as one-off events like dinner/dance events and social outings which can be repeated if successful. It may also assist with scoping work on a senior-focused "playground" to help older residents maintain fitness and enhance mobility as they age.

Another key area of focus will be increasing companionship and connection and growing the number of older people being visited.

As the one-stop community support and connection service in the region, Community Networks/LINK Upper Clutha will co-ordinate the project, working collaboratively with the other service providers.

Manager Kate Murray welcomed the funding and said it would enable the group to provide much-needed support in reconnecting seniors and helping them stay well.

"Our priority target group is those aged 65 and over. Covid has left a significant number of this age group feeling increasingly isolated, lonely, vulnerable and anxious about venturing out, while we have others who are already active in the community but are seeking more opportunities to engage,’’ she said.

"Our aim is to create more opportunities for personal interaction, connection, enjoyment, learning and fun which will reduce loneliness and isolation. The net effect will be an improvement in older people's wellbeing, enabling them to stay happily in their own homes and feel connected with their communities."