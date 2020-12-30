Warning over riverside campsites as heavy rain forecast

Police are warning people camping in Otago to remain vigilant as heavy rain is forecast for the coming days which could cause rivers and streams to rise.

"We know Otago is a popular holiday destination, particularly over the summer months and festive break.

"Areas throughout Central Otago, Waitaki and Coastal Otago often see an influx of holiday makers over the New Year's break, particularly in popular camping spots," police said.

People need to be prepared before they go out camping so they do not find themselves caught out by rising waters.

"With rain forecast from Friday to Sunday, campers and trampers should consider that waterways - rivers and streams may rise over the coming days.

"Make sure you pick a spot that you can easily leave from should waterways begin to rapidly rise.

"Let someone know where you are going and how long for and take appropriate gear, clothing and food."

It is important to remember that our primary focus is on the well-being and safety of all, ensuring holiday makers stay safe while also being able to enjoy themselves.

If it is an emergency call 111 or if something has already happened call 105 or report it online at 105.police.govt.nz