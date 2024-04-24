Warning of wild winds for South

Make sure you batten down the hatches before you hit the hay tonight.

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for strong to gale northwest winds across the southern regions, and heavy rain for western regions early tomorrow morning.

A MetService spokesman said a front expected to move across the South Island could bring severe northwest gales to exposed parts of Fiordland (south of George Sound), Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Queenstown Lakes,

Central Otago and inland Dunedin, from midnight until 8am tomorrow.

The front was also expected to bring a period of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms to Fiordland, and amounts could approach warning criteria, from 2am tomorrow until 9am.

Further rain was expected to fall in the area tomorrow afternoon and evening, he said.