Warnings in place as spring storm bears down

MetService has a range of weather alerts in place as a significant spring storm comes in for the first part of the week.

Heavy rain, heavy snow and severe gales are forecast for parts of central and southern New Zealand.

A deepening low and an active front are expected to cross southern New Zealand today, preceded by strong and moist northwesterlies and followed by a strong cold southerly change.

Several warnings and watches have been issued, including road snow warnings for the Crown Range Road, the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) and the Milford Road (SH94).

There is also a heavy snow watch for Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District, and a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes. The forecaster says snow is forecast to lower to 400 metres, with heavy falls possible at higher levels. Snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 700 metres.

MetService says the "very strong and cold south to southwest flow" would persist through until Wednesday or early Thursday, before a ridge of high pressure builds over New Zealand again.

- RNZ/ODT Online