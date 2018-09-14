Waste management important issue of Doc

Aoraki-Mount. Photo: ODT files

With a million visitors expected for the first time this year, and that number expected to double over the next decade, waste management in Aoraki Mount Cook National Park is front of mind for the Department of Conservation, Aoraki Mount Cook operations manager Brent Swanson says.

"More people means more water, more rubbish, more sewage - so we're planning for that now, just to increase our efficiencies, and how we manage that," he said.

"We're like the local body here - so we also do all the rubbish for the stakeholders within the park, and obviously our own rubbish."

Doc, under the National Parks Act, can set bylaws and enforce them over a whole range of matters, including drone use, parking and rubbish.

In its 188-page draft management plan now out for consultation, Doc was not proposing changes to waste management but was highlighting it as an issue it needed to stay on top of through education, better management and new technology.

At alpine huts, Doc at present airlifts human waste out but with "Nasa-type technology" now sold at the visitor centre, by virtue of a chemical process human waste could be packed out like "normal rubbish".

And because of the modern technology, Doc might not need to put toilets into new huts, Mr Swanson said.

New accommodation proposed for Mount Cook Village could place more demand on Doc's services there as well.

He said the draft management plan included proposals for a park-and-ride system and a new approach to authorising aircraft activity.

It had been developed with Doc's treaty partners as well as conservation boards and the community.

Submissions close on November 9.