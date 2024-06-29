Weather warnings for some in South

Weather warnings are in place for parts of the South Island on Sunday as an active front moves up the country.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Fiordland and north of Doubtful Sound from 3pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday, and for the Otago headwaters and lakes from 9pm Sunday until noon on Monday.

The lakes and headwaters of the Canterbury High Country south of Arthur's Pass are also under a heavy rain watch from early Monday until 3pm.

While much of the rest of Otago looks set to miss the rain on Sunday, a wet Monday is on the cards for most southern centres, including Dunedin, Oamaru and Alexandra.