$30 million claim settled out of court

The Scenic Hotel at Franz Josef was ruined by floodwaters after the Waiho River burst its banks in 2016. PHOTO: GREYMOUTH STAR

A $30 million claim against the West Coast Regional Council by the insurers of the Scenic Hotel Group following a flash flood that ruined its former Franz Josef hotel, has been settled out of court.

It followed flooding down the Waiho (Waiau) River in April 2016, which poured through the staff quarters of the former THC hotel.

The Westland District Council was named as second defendant in the insurers’ claim.

The regional council’s 2021-22 annual report said the $30million claim was denied and would be defended with the backing of its public liability insurer.

Chairman Peter Haddock on Wednesday confirmed that settlement had been reached during mediation last week.

"It has been settled. It’s a confidential settlement, but that’s between Westland District Council, WCRC and Scenic Group," he said.

Cr Haddock said he had not been made privy to the figures of the settlement but it was possible the sum the council’s insurers had agreed on would eventually be disclosed on the balance sheet.

The fact the case was settled was positive for everyone, and particularly for the Franz Josef community which needed to move ahead in securing its future with flood protection, he said.

Westland Mayor Helen Lash also welcomed the settlement and said hopefully the aspirations and hopes for Franz could now confidently move ahead.

"It’s been a very long road, very trying," she said of the dispute.

"It means hopefully we can now move forward. This will hopefully enable both the regional council and ourselves to continue to do what we can to develop and protect what we can for Franz Josef."

A separate issue around Scenic Circle’s refusal to give approval as an affected party, for the $12.5million of rockwork on the north bank of the Waiho, would also hopefully now move forward, Mrs Lash said.

"I frankly believe the reason for [Scenic Circle] not granting approval as an affected party was to do with the court action.

"It’s been bloody tough on the people in Franz because they have been stuck between a rock and a hard place. What’s been has been. Let’s move on collaboratively and do some good stuff."

Scenic Group has been approached about the settlement but indicated via a spokesman that it had no comment.

West Coast Regional Council chief executive Heather Mabin said the terms of the settlement were bound by a confidentiality agreement.

