AOS call-out in Westport

The Armed Offenders Squad were called to a property in Westport this afternoon after a man allegedly threatened another man with a gun.

Sergeant Andrew Lyes said that nobody was hurt in the incident and the firearm was recovered from the scene.

The incident took place at around 4pm, with police arresting the offender shortly after arriving.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on firearm charges and will remain in custody until appearing in court on Monday.