AOS callout results in West Coast lockdown

Arnold Valley Rd was closed this morning while police attended a family harm incident. Photo: Greymouth Star

A family harm incident at Stillwater, near Greymouth, this morning resulted in the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) being deployed, several houses being locked down and Arnold Valley Rd being closed for about two hours.

Schools buses could not get through, and some people had a late start to work.

A local woman, who asked to not be named, said she had initially been woken early by a disturbance "which could have been yelling".

She was still half asleep when she answered a knock at her door to find a man with a gun.

"There was a policeman and an AOS member who had a rifle, it was a real high powered looking thing.

"They said there was an incident unfolding next door and they were trying to find a guy. They said that if I see him or he enters my house, I was to get out and call 111 as quietly as possible. But for now I was to remain inside until otherwise told."

The woman thought four households were locked down for about three hours, and the scene was attended by about half a dozen AOS staff and the same amount of uniformed police.

She said AOS personnel had hidden in her henhouse and more were hiding in a ditch across the road. There were no police dogs.

She had heard a couple of light pops but did not think they were gunshots.

"I felt that with the cops everywhere, the fact they were all over my property making sure he wasn't coming in, I felt safe.

"They were watching for movement, and every time I walked through my house, they would give me a nod to let me know it was okay."

Arnold Valley Rd was closed from 7.20am until just after 9, with traffic backed up either side of the incident location for a few hundred metres.

One woman, waiting for the all clear, said she had lived at Stillwater for about five years. She considered it to be "a nice quiet place away, from the chaos".

Senior sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth police, said police responded early this morning to a family harm matter, and initial reports were that a firearm had been produced.

He said the Armed Offender Squad and police negotiation team attended, and the address was eventually cleared.

Snr Sgt Cook said an air rifle was recovered along with a couple of cannabis grow rooms. Police are still making inquiries to locate the suspect, aged about 31.

He clarified that no firearms were discharged, but stun grenade distraction devices were deployed, which would have to contributed to the erroneous reports of gunfire.

The man did not pose a risk to the general public.

- Meg Fulford