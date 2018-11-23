AOS help with Greymouth burglaries arrest

Armed police were called in to help arrest a man today for burglaries in Greymouth.

At 6pm, members of the Armed Offenders Squad helped with a search warrant at a property in Thompson St, where a 34-year-old man was arrested, police said.

He has been charged with burglaries police say were committed in Jacks Rd on October 22 this year.

The man was to appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

Investigations were continuing and further charges were likely.

Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood thanked members of the public for information provided that led to the arrest.

He urged anyone with further information to contact police on (03) 768 1600.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.