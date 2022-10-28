Friday, 28 October 2022

Appeal to return whale fossil

    Burial in the ancient sea of Zealandia: A Toipahautea whale skeleton is slowly covered by sand 27...
    Burial in the ancient sea of Zealandia: A Toipahautea whale skeleton is slowly covered by sand 27-28 million years ago, on its path to become a fossil. Photo: Reconstruction by Chris Gaskin, ©Geology Museum, University of Otago

    Police have appealed for those who took a whale fossil from Little Wanganui over Labour Weekend to get in touch.

    In a statement, police said they had completed their investigation, but were continuing to assist its partner agencies and iwi for the return of the taonga to the Karamea community.

    It was a well known feature of the Karamea district for generations, whereas the fossil itself is estimated at 23 million years old. 

    Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood asked those who had the fossil to contact police, who would arrange its safe return.

    "We would like those who removed the fossil to contact us so we can get that process under way as soon as possible."

    The Greymouth Star understands two of those involved came from Granity and Hokitika.

    Greymouth Star

