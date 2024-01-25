Arrests made over $20K Greymouth jewellery heist

Greymouth Showcase Jewellers was the subject of the raid in November 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Two Christchurch men have been arrested after they allegedly stole a vehicle and $20,000 worth of jewellery from a Greymouth store in the late hours of Sunday, November 19, 2022.

The men, aged 26 and 32, are due before the Christchurch District Court on Friday, facing charges of burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was located in the Omoto area and returned to its rightful owner.

"A local police officer was dedicated to the case and pieced together the evidence, building a solid case against the two men."

West Coast Tactical Crime Unit officer in charge Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon said local police officer Constable Natalie Taft-Boddy did an "exceptional job" building a solid case and bringing the two men before the court.

"No hard-working local business should have to experience dishonesty offending, and West Coast police are dedicated to ensuring when it does happen, those offenders are held responsible for their crimes," McKinnon said.