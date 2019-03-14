Artwork from Hokitika hotel taken

A mysterious theft from a Hokitika hotel is being investigated after the disappearance of two pieces of art hanging in the Beachfront Hotel.

Acting Sergeant Matt Wood, of Greymouth, said the art had apparently been stolen from the new section of the hotel complex, in the former Southland Hotel fronting Revell St, some time after Sunday night.

The theft was reported on Tuesday.

Police were reviewing CCTV footage.

"The offenders have gained entry by following someone in, then stolen the two framed pieces of art," Sgt Wood said.

It appeared the cheeky theft might have occurred on either Sunday or Monday night.

Hopefully they would be able to recover the art once they had a good identification on it, he said.

• Anyone with information on the theft can contact the Hokitika Police Station or pass on information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- By Brendon McMahon