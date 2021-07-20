Big losses as stock swept out to sea

The Buller River spilling into adjoining farmland. PHOTO: ROSE O'CONNOR

Horrified bystanders stood helplessly as the swollen Buller River swept live animals out to sea.

Stock loss numbers resulting from the flooding have yet to be confirmed, but one farm upstream at White Cliffs, near Inangahua, is believed to have lost the entire herd of 700 cows.

Witnesses reported cows being washed out, struggling against the flow, and afterwards carcasses littering beaches.

Unverified reports said surviving cows made it to shore, clambering over dead animals to reach safety.

Machinery has been brought in to load the carcasses on to trucks for burial on a farm.

West Coast Federated Farmers president, Bede O'Connor, himself a Westport farmer, said the animals were being scanned and their identification tags recorded.

Katie Milne, former Federated Farmers national president, said some of the animals had been due to calve at the end of July.

"They're bloody hardy, good swimmers and they float well — you have to take your hats off to the poor girls. Stock is dried off at the moment so farmers have some time up their sleeves."

PGG stock agent Robbie Cash said it was disastrous so close to calving.

"The average value of an in-calf dairy cow was $1800, but we can expect a price increase."