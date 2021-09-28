Blaze sparked by lightning destroys farmhouse

A farmhouse at Inchbonnie was destroyed by fire on Saturday morning after being struck by lightning.

Just a week ago lightning set fire to a Hari Hari house and on September 12 a strike was also suspected as the cause of a fire in an outside wall at the former Rapahoe Hotel. Both of those fires were quickly brought under control, but the Inchbonnie home was a total loss.

Moana Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Dave Larkin said the brigade was called at 9.30am on Saturday during a violent electrical storm.

"Neighbours saw lightning hit the house, or the ground nearby, and said the fire took off quickly."

Mr Larkin said the occupants were at the other end of the house at the time and were alerted by the smell of smoke. They quickly evacuated as the fire spread fast.

"We saved the garage at the end of the house."

The brigade stayed on site until about noon.

- by Helen Murdoch