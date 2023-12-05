Bleating goat believed to be mistaken for 'distress' calls

File photo: ODT

Volunteers spent about three hours searching bush near Westport last night after someone heard what sounded like distress calls.

But it appears the calls came from a creature with four legs, not two.

Police were alerted to cries for help in the Scout Lodge area, at the entrance to the Lower Buller Gorge, about 9.30pm.

LandSAR volunteers responded and searched from about midnight until just before 3am.

Westport police sergeant Georgie Were said the volunteers could not find anyone.

They were confident the calls had come from goats which were common in the area, Were said.

- Westport News