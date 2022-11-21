'Bloody annoying': Greymouth jewellers raided

Showcase Jewellers oners Phil and Justine Donaldson. PHOTO: GREYMOUTH STAR

Greymouth's Showcase Jewellers is the latest victim of a brazen smash-and-grab burglary.

Police are appealing for several potential witnesses to the Saturday night heist, which unfolded as several vehicles drove past the scene in Mackay St about 10.30pm.

The thieves parked their stolen getaway car over the Mackay St pedestrian crossing, immediately outside the jewellery shop, facing the wrong way towards the railway station before getting out and smashing through the front glass door.

It was all over in about 30 seconds - as several vehicles drove through the Mackay-Tainui street intersection.

The burglar alarm at the premises was blaring until police arrived.

Senior Sergeant Brent Cook said the thieves kicked in a glass panel in the door before crawling through and grabbing a rotating display stand of gold and silver necklaces.

"Several members of the public have driven past as the incident was happening. Obviously we would like to hear from anyone who had driven past and didn't realise what was happening."

The stolen vehicle, a grey Nissan Terrano, was taken from outside the Copthorne Hotel on Mawhera Quay earlier in the night.

Showcase Jewellers proprietor Justine Donaldson said the in-store CCTV footage showed the offenders were well disguised.

One, dressed in black, was wearing a black Nike backpack with the distinctive tick on it.

"They obviously knew what they were doing, they were so quick," Mrs Donaldson said.

"The guys were pretty well covered up, they had gloves on."

Initially they appeared to "muck around" in the vehicle before suddenly making their move.

"A car came through the intersection just as they exited."

The stolen goods were valued at "at least several thousand dollars".

"They have grabbed the whole thing. It's a quantity of silver and gold chain ... they didn't smash other cabinets. It could have been a lot worse."

Mrs Donaldson said the offenders were brazen, given the relatively early time of night, as people were still out and about.

Police said the stolen vehicle was later found abandoned at the Omoto Racecourse. It had been taken for forensic analysis, along with evidence collected from the burglary scene.

Snr Sgt Cook said the thieves probably had another vehicle ready at the racecourse to make their getaway.

Police were today carefully analysing the CCTV footage from the shop and elsewhere in the central business district (CBD).

Given the sparse night-time traffic there was a good chance the thieves' movements had been observed.

"They should be obvious."

Police were concerned that the smash-and-grab followed a ram-raid at the Challenge service station several weeks ago. Officers would be calling on businesses in the CBD to offer advice.

Mr Cook encouraged people to report any suspicious behaviour as it happened - even if it was of a minor nature.

"It's probably more important than ever that people look after their neighbours and report anything suspicious."

Mrs Donaldson said the burglary was disquieting, given the wider concern recently about smash-and-grab ram-raids.

Her Greymouth store was last targeted by thieves about five years ago.

"It's just bloody annoying. We've seen what's been happening around the country and have been talking about it and taking a few extra measures, but it's hard to know in advance."

