Cape Foulwind. Photo: Neville Peat.

Efforts are underway to establish if a body found at Cape Foulwind is a man who went missing at Maruia Falls in June.

Twenty-six-year-old Mikhail Buchanan, also known as Mikhail Anderson, who was from Christchurch, went missing after going into the water at Nelson's Maruia Falls on 24 June.

Extensive searches including by dive squads were carried out for more than a week after his disappearance.

Police said the body was found on the beach at Cape Foulwind at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

A post mortem examination as well as formal identification have begun.

Police said they were aware of commentary around the possibility of the body being Buchanan, however, until the formal identification process was completed they would not be able to confirm this.