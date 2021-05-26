Body found in search for missing West Coast rafter

Searchers looking for a missing rafter on the West Coast have found a body.

A search and rescue helicopter this afternoon located the body of a man reported missing on the Ahaura River, police said.

The man fell into the river on Sunday at an area known as Griffin Flat, about 25km east of Ahaura.

He was found today about 4pm about 20km downstream of Griffin Flat.

"Police would like to thank all those involved in the search, including search and rescue volunteers, local jet boat pilots and Ahaura Helicopters."

The man's death will be reported to the Coroner.