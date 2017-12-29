Body recovered near Haast after car crash

A body has been recovered from the Okuru River near Haast following a car crash.

A 44-year-old man from Hannah's Clearing, Haast died after his vehicle crashed off a steep bank and into the river, police said in a statement today.

A jet boater found the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon while passing by.

A search and rescue effort was launched as a result.

The man was located in the river today approximately 1km downstream from the vehicle crash site.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Police thanked Land SAR trained volunteers from Fox Glacier and Haast for all of their help, as well as the Haast community.