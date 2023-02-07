Bridge crash stumps emergency services

Emergency services searched for about an hour overnight near Stillwater to try to locate the occupants of a car "totally destroyed" after colliding with a concrete bridge.

The crash was thought to have occurred when the vehicle was travelling south at Kamaka, between Stillwater and Ngahere, and was reported about 1am today by another motorist.

Fire appliances from Dobson and Greymouth attended, as well as two St John ambulances and police vehicles.

All arrived to the occupant or occupants had "decamped".

Brunner Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief Rob Lunn said the creamy-yellow Mazda Atenza was "pretty well unrecognisable".

"Whoever it was, they are very lucky to be alive - there was nothing left of the front of the car. It travelled some distance on the passenger side before ending up on its roof with airbags deployed.

"The bridge didn't come off that good. It's a very old and very substantial bridge and suffered thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damage - it was pretty impressive," Mr Lunn said.

"We all searched for an hour, it was a team effort and covered a fair bit of ground. Police were on-site and had an address they were going to check. There was a bit of blood present.

"It was something you would have to see to believe."