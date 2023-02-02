Buller lines company goes to court over 427% price hike

The exponential price increase largely reflects a change to the way in which Transpower has classified Buller's grid assets. Photo: Getty Images

Buller Electricity, the Westport-based lines network company that supplies most consumers in the Buller district, has lodged a legal challenge opposing a 427% price increase in transmission charges due to come into effect on April 1.



BEL received notification from Transpower in December last year of exponential increases in transmission charges for the 2023-24 year, having previously advised the Electricity Authority and State-owned Transpower that the new transmission pricing methodology was unreasonable and would have seriously adverse economic consequences for the region.

The exponential price increase largely reflects a change to the way in which Transpower has classified Buller's grid assets.

The impact is particularly harsh given the small population, with 4850 consumers.

Buller Electric Power Trust chairwoman Jan Coll said today it had no option but to pass on the majority of the price rise, which would see overall electricity price increases in the vicinity of 20% for residential consumers and 23.9% for commercial consumers.

"It is a highly unfortunate and unreasonable decision by government agencies to impose extraordinary cost increases on a region that is already struggling economically and on a community that has been hit hard in recent times and has relied on emergency government funding to help it through," Mrs Coll said.

"We are deeply concerned about what these price increases will mean for the well-being of the people and businesses of Buller, who are already facing extreme economic pressures, if BEL is unable to turn this decision around."

BEL director Shannon Hollis said court was its only option.

"Transpower has made clear it is unwilling to reconsider its approach, which means legal action is the only step left open."

Ms Hollis said given the magnitude of the increase, BEL was unable to absorb more than a small percentage of the total increase as to do otherwise would seriously jeopardise the operation of the lines company and was not sustainable.

BEL has filed judicial review proceedings in the High Court against the Electricity Authority and Transpower seeking to quash the reclassification decision. It has applied to the court for urgent interim orders to prevent it from having to pay the increased costs, until such time as the company's claims have been determined.

Transpower and the EA have been contacted for comment.

- Staff reporter