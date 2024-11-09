Chief executive resigns

Scott Baxendale

Acting Westland District Council chief executive Scott Baxendale has resigned, with effect from December 4.

"The council is in the process of making an offer to an applicant for the role of chief executive," Mayor Helen Lash said in a statement yesterday.

"Scott has decided that this is an appropriate time to step down, rather than return to his previous role as group manager district assets.

"Scott has been with the council since May 31 2021, and held the acting chief executive role since June this year."

Mr Baxendale said he had really enjoyed working at Westland District Council.

"I believe the West Coast is a wonderful and vibrant part of the country with a lot to offer.

"Whilst I am sad to be leaving, this is entirely my choice, and I intend to leave having served my full contractual notice period."

Mrs Lash said the council would release details of the new chief executive appointment in due course, and a new appointment would be ratified at the council meeting on November 28. — APL