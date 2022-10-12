Coasters despair at 'the slaughter of the daffodils'

Greymouth residents are disappointed after a bank of flowering daffodils was mown over. Photo: Meg Fulford

"All that spring glory and delight ... gone."

So bemoaned a despairing passerby today, querying the motive and mindset after daffodils were mown over at the northern approach to the Greymouth CBD.

"Who in their right mind ordered the slaughter of the daffodils on the riverbank at the town entrance?

"Was it someone out of their mind?"

Grey District Council utilities and infrastructure manager Kurtis Perrin Smith, was also upset.

"Yes, this is such a shame, we became aware of this yesterday afternoon. It is very unfortunate as the daffodils were looking great.

The premature cull of the flowers will also effect next year's blooms. Photo: Meg Fulford

"Prior to the daffodils coming up, discussions were held with the contractor and staff member about that particular spot, and it was confirmed that the area would not be mowed during the flowering period.

"At the moment we don't fully understand the events leading up to the mowing occurring and council are investigating.

"Council does plan to further develop that area with more flowers and plantings to brighten up the town entrance for visitors and for the community to enjoy, so we will continue to work towards this."

The premature mowing has not only destroyed the spring show, it has also interrupted the bulb cycle — once a bulb has bloomed, leaves must remain intact for the plant to photosynthesise energy back into the bulb to be stored for next spring's flowering.

Mayor Tania Gibson, who has done much work in recent times to lift the CBD appearance, said it was very disappointing.

- Meg Fulford