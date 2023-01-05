Coasters look to rehome monarch caterpillars after garden inundated

Cindy Pezzin now spends all her time taking care of the monarch caterpillars that have exploded in numbers to take over her garden as they search out food. Photo: Arianna Stewart

A Cobden couple are desperate to find homes for swarms of monarch caterpillars that have stripped their garden bare.

Cindy and Peter Pezzin have over 100 swan plants - favoured by monarch butterflies to lay their eggs - but this summer they have been overwhelmed with three waves of caterpillar hatchings that have now turned into a feeding frenzy.

Even with so many plants they are quickly running out of leaves since being swarmed by some very hungry caterpillars, and have put out a desperate plea for people to take them away.

The infestation is so great they cannot even step out on the back lawn without watching where they set foot, with wriggling caterpillars constantly on the move looking for food as they fight for room on each stalk.

The Pezzins have run out of ideas and want to give them away to save them from starvation.

"They're even in the lavender and hanging out on the poppies," Mrs Pezzin said. "And in the corn . . . and the rose bushes.

"The plants aren't growing fast enough and the butterflies keep coming back to lay their eggs. They're here all day."

She hopes they will get interest from people who have swan plants but no caterpillars.

"We had twice as many butterflies here when there were actually leaves on them."

This summer is the heaviest explosion of caterpillars since they started growing swan plants a few years ago.

In previous years the couple have resorted to buying pumpkins to try to feed them when the leaves were all eaten, but after the last batch of pumpkins were rejected, they are now relying on people to take them away to help solve the problem of their over-populated gardens.

The couple live at 22 Sturge Street, Cobden, and are welcoming people to come and collect as many caterpillars as they like.

Greymouth Nurseries said today it has a few dozen swan plants in store and they were proving very popular at the moment.

Owner John Phillips said he had seen it come full circle - from customers desperately wanting caterpillars earlier on in the season.

In the past two or three weeks the nursery itself was inundated with monarchs.

"We've got caterpillars here and we've got swan plants," he said.

Swan plants retail for $6.99.

Mitre 10 Mega garden centre has also seen a huge demand for the plants and only has a few left.

- Arianna Stewart