Coastguard boat hit by rogue wave crossing Grey River bar

A rescue helicopter from Nelson was employed to winch an injured crew member to safety. Photo: RNZ (file image)

There was drama on the high seas on Saturday when a training session for crew on the Ivan Talley Coastguard vessel was upset by a rogue wave while crossing the Grey River bar.

Power to both engines was lost and all seven of the volunteer crew on board suffered minor injuries.

A number of emergency services and civilians were activated to get the stricken vessel and its crew to safety.

The drama unfolded just after 10am, when the Ivan Talley was crossing the bar following a training exercise at sea. A set of large waves destabilised the boat and caused it to broach.

Senior sergeant Mark Kirkwood, of Greymouth police, said they were notified of two injured crew members on board the vessel and police subsequently took command and control of the incident.

Coastguard said in a statement the starboard engine was eventually restarted, which enabled the boat to be safely taken further out to sea.

Injuries to the crew were assessed and a plan was made to take the boat to Westport, where conditions would be more favourable for entry into the harbour under one engine.

The skipper of a nearby trawler, the Cook Canyon, stayed in radio communication with the Coastguard and helped guide their movements up the coastline.

Due to the deteriorating condition of one crew member, a medical evacuation was required about 7pm and the Nelson rescue helicopter was sent to Westport and safely removed the patient from the boat.

A second injured person was uplifted by another unnamed vessel.

The Greymouth-based rescue helicopter is not currently certified to perform boat winchings.

However, with darkness and weather setting in, the Nelson rescue helicopter had a limited window of time to return to base and the rescue co-ordination centre in Wellington gave the nod for the West Coast chopper to transfer the patient from Westport to Te Nikau Hospital in Greymouth.

The remaining crew landed in Westport at 8.45pm.

Coastguard said all seven crew members were now home and well.

The Greymouth Star understands the Ivan Talley is still berthed at Westport and has not yet been repaired.

- Meg Fulford