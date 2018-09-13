Concerns over Greymouth 'crime wave'

Tony Kokshoorn

The influence of gangs in the Greymouth area and the lack of police to respond to incidents have been raised by a Cobden resident in light of the recent crime wave.

Graham Hunt pleaded for the Grey District Council to lobby police for a more comprehensive response, when he made a presentation during the public forum on Monday night.

In response, Mayor Tony Kokshoorn said Mr Hunt was of a mind to call a public meeting to address the issue but he had advised him the council "didn't want a vigilante group".

Mr Hunt's property has been hit by petty crime for years, with rocks and other objects being hurled at his house. The perpetrator had not been caught.

A recent break-in at a property neighbouring Mr Hunt, and alleged intimidation from those be believes were responsible, was clear evidence of a more sinister criminal element in Greymouth, he said.

Threats came after he reported what had happened to police.

"The people doing it were from gang wanting to move in. Since then there have been intimidating threats.

"This person who took to the house next door is a gang man from up north. We know he is trying to get affiliates to come here."

Increasingly older people "were scared" and "not feeling safe in their own homes any more".

"I think it is time our council gets behind the people of our town. We need more police on at nights when we know there are only two police on on a Saturday and Sunday night."

Despite excellent support from Greymouth police in the aftermath they were unavailable to respond immediately when calls were made, he said.

It was no criticism of the local police, but "once we had to wait three days before the police turned up to our place because they were not notified of it".

Some of the crime seemed to be driven by substance abuse.

"Drugs and alcohol are rife in Greymouth and the police need to get a lot more tough on this," Mr Hunt said.

Mr Kokshoorn said council agreed: "there is definitely more thefts recently going on".

He said five new police were to be allocated to the Coast.

The council would approach area commander Inspector Mel Aitken "to beef up their call centre" and ask whether more front-line staff could be on at night.

Cr Allan Gibson noted a recent theft from outside his Mitsubishi Greymouth garage.

"It's getting bad, Graham, because I had a car stolen within sight of the police station."

Ms Aitken said this morning it was not true there was only staff member rostered on in Greymouth at night at the weekends.

Actual reported crime in Greymouth was decreasing.

Police were confident through regular intelligence gathering that a criminal gang element was not moving in on Greymouth.

Mrs Aitken cited a major reduction in serious crime against people (such as assaults) and in property crime in the 2017-18 financial year.

"It's really pleasing to note that Greymouth has had a reduction in serious reported crime in the last financial year to date - a 38.9% drop in crime recorded against people."

Property crime in Greymouth was down 7.4% drop in reported property related crime in the year to August.

"That's really pleasing stuff."

- By Brendon McMahon